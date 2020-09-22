Once again the Western Main Road, in the area of Cocorite Terrace, is completely impassible because of 30 minutes of rainfall.
All that needs to be done to solve this problem is regular cleaning of drains in the area, and the installation of a suitable pump to help remove the water during periods of heavy rainfall.
Yet, this seemingly intractable problem for the Government has continued for over 50 years now. Why, oh why, do we so often fail to implement the simplest of solutions to these often easy-to-solve problems?
Gregory Wight
Cocorite