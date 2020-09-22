Once again the Western Main Road, in the area of Cocorite Terrace, is completely impassible because of 30 minutes of rainfall.

All that needs to be done to solve this problem is regular cleaning of drains in the area, and the installation of a suitable pump to help remove the water during periods of heavy rainfall.

Yet, this seemingly intractable problem for the Government has continued for over 50 years now. Why, oh why, do we so often fail to implement the simplest of solutions to these often easy-to-solve problems?

Gregory Wight

Cocorite

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More stories

More stories

Over the last few days I’ve been tuned in to two virtual literary conferences: the wonderful…

Hopes for T&T

Hopes for T&T

Today Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 44 years as a republic; and while many who contributed …