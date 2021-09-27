Having benefited from a clear and unambiguous written opinion of eminent counsel, the way forward should have been straightforward.
Despite this, the Police Service Commission chairman continues with actions that are befuddling in the least but can also be costly to us the citizenry.
It should be clear that the original letter of acting appointment to Gary Griffith was ultra vires and inappropriately sent.
A letter to him indicating that it was sent in error should have sufficed. Issues of leave etc would therefore not have arisen.
Under these circumstances the action of the chair appears to be an aberration. Corrective action must be taken with the utmost celerity.