IF there is one thing I have learned in life, it is that bad times do not last. I am optimistic that the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago will emerge from this pandemic as a wiser and more self-sufficient population.
That being said, there is no denying that there are hard times ahead. Indeed, for many citizens, those hard times have already hit. It is no secret that people have already lost their jobs and businesses. One sure thing is that constant complaining, criticising and drowning in sorrow will not help.
We can help ourselves by following good hygiene practices and our leaders’ advice. Plant a small garden. Conserve your food by cooking simple meals. Save a fraction of your salaries for emergencies.
Many organisations and individuals have stepped up to the plate by assisting those in need during this stay-at-home period with hampers and cooked food. Donate if you can. Adopt a family if you have the means. Give a “single-meal” hamper that can provide a family with a meal, even for only one day.
If within your community, you observe a neighbour setting up a table outside his gate and he is selling garden produce, buy from him. You have received a salary and you pass that couple selling water and limes on the highway, buy from them. You know someone who has lost his job? Why not hire him to do “a little yard work” for you, even if the grass is “not that high”?
There is the very real possibility that people will, and have already become depressed. Finding a way to take care of themselves and their families may be difficult and seem impossible. Take a small hamper or a meal to them. Those who are able should certainly focus on solutions to the problem within their immediate communities, and this will surely help.
This is not a time to judge others, but a time to open our minds to understand, sympathise and empathise. Stay safe!
Shaliza Wallace
via e-mail