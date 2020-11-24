Simply the best

Last Saturday (November 21), a branch from one of those big trees that you meet when you were born, situated on an empty piece of land at the back of our home, fell on our property, damaging a wall and a portion of a roof after the rains.

After calling here, there and everywhere, my neighbour (Ephraim Serrette) got in contact with the San Juan Fire Station and, in no time at all, they had the situation under control.

With officer Salazar in charge, ably assisted by officers Charles, Tenia and James, they did a terrific job in a short space of time.

On behalf of my neighbour and myself, we would like to thank the officers for a job well done. Keep up the good work.

Ephraim Serrette

Deborah Hosten

Morvant

