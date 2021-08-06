There has been hesitancy by citizens to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Government is now begging every sector of the society to encourage people to take the jab after numerous media updates that have spanned more than a year.
Perhaps the hesitancy has been caused by the media updates themselves, with their verbosity.
This was clearly demonstrated by the Health Minister in his version of the National Anthem, which is contrary to the knowledge of every primary school child.
I myself, as an educator, find it difficult to sit and listen to updates that last more than two hours, when the substantial issue of vaccination has been lost to the showmanship of the health personnel.
Imaam Iqubal Hydal
Felicity