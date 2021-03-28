Sir Solomon an Arima RC old boy

I must compliment Richard Charan for his well-written and researched article on the late Sir Solomon Hochoy under the heading “Solomon Hochoy and the village” published on Page 17 in the Express on Wednesday. The historical article will be considered incomplete if I don’t include what I consider to be two major facts in Sir Solomon’s career.

In the article, the writer stated that “St Mary’s College educated Solomon Hochoy”. What was omitted is the fact that Sir Solomon had his early education at Arima Boys’ Roman Catholic Primary School before attending St Mary’s College.

It is a matter of pride for past and present pupils of the school that Sir Solomon was a past student to the extent that his attendance at the school forms part of the rich history of Arima.

The other omission I feel compelled to reveal is the fact that his village colleague, the late Ambrose Dottin, delivered the eulogy at his funeral in November 1983 at the Roman Catholic church in the village.

I vividly remembered the service since I was then Member of Parliament for Arima and Mr Dottin was moved to tears for his close friend Sir Solomon while recalling Sir Solomon’s career, their friendship and his love for the people of Blanchisseuse.

Mr Dottin also made his contribution to the nation as educationist, having served as a teacher in the first instance and then ended his career as director of planning in the Ministry of Education.

Ashton Ford

Former MP, Arima

