Why should the Government continue to pay for healthcare for those who insist that they do not take the vaccine and contract the Covid-19 virus?
This pandemic has cost our country billions of dollars and will continue to cost billions. We have spent hundreds of millions in vaccinations, advertisements, education, medical care, social assistance and donations. Many sectors of our country have suffered and are still suffering since they are still closed.
Remember the song by Otis Redding?—“Sitting on the dock of the bay, watching the tides roll away. I’m just sitting on the dock of the bay, wastin’ time.” Well, our country is singing that tune right now over and over again, while our hospital beds are being flooded with Covid patients. Medical staff are overworked (and in danger) and the Delta variant is here. Our recent mantra has been X more deaths, Y new Covid-19 cases—every day!
So my point is that if a large percentage of the population is confident that vaccination is not the solution and the Government is offering a solution and you refuse it, then be prepared to bear the cost of your choice or your right. Don’t be a burden to the country. Apart from that, by not vaccinating, you are endangering your family, your friends, your fellow citizens and their children.
We will want to blame the Government, of course, but in my opinion, notwithstanding some of the missteps made in the early stages, I think they have tried their best. Even the Minister of Health has fought valiantly with his limited artillery. The medical team has been relentless in their efforts as well. The solution lies in our hands, it is our responsibility. We cannot be spoon-fed anymore.
The Government has to act and our leaders have to support and be more responsible if our citizens do not want to be vaccinated and cannot follow the watchwords. There must be a price and the vaccinated cannot and should not bear that burden.
The solution is that we need more leaders to come forward and support the Government and its quest to get people vaccinated. Many seem to prefer to oppose to gain “Brownie” points—in a crisis?! Some months ago the war cry was that we do not have vaccines and the Government was too slow to react. Now we are in the process of giving away or even dumping thousands of vaccines.
From last Wednesday, Germany planned to stop paying compensation to unvaccinated workers who are forced into quarantine by coronavirus measures, as it is unfair to ask taxpayers to subsidise those who refuse to get inoculated—a very novel idea.
So, why can’t we set up systems to use or facilitate our hospitals for unvaccinated persons to pay for their healthcare? At the time of writing, we have approximately 300 persons receiving healthcare in the following hospitals—Couva Hospital, Caura, Augustus Long, St Ann’s, Arima, New Point Fortin, St James Medical Complex, Scarborough Regional and Scarborough General. There are other facilities that are being used, as well. This is a heavy cost.
A few days ago, we had 4,082 active cases and 470,075 fully vaccinated persons—this represents approximately 36 per cent of our registered population. Are we on the way to the magical figure of 70 per cent fully vaccinated so that we could be free or at least fairly free? Not by a long shot!
Yes, they may pay taxes, but the burden on all taxpayers would increase if we continue in this manner. Our economy is struggling to survive under the present scenario. So, Mr Prime Minister, let us stop sitting on the seats of Parliament, watching our citizens’ lives roll away, and prevent or at least deter the tsunami that is heading our way. Let’s stop wasting time!
Terrence Kalloo
via e-mail