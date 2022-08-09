Prada Street in St Clair is a very short street (less than 400 metres). It is very sparsely populated (only three residences face the street), has no pedestrian traffic to speak of, and very light vehicular traffic.
In spite of this, some “sparkling intellect”, in his infinite wisdom, decided this quiet street was in need of speed bumps. Result?—SIX speed bumps were constructed in this short street.
If this was a Government project, it was an obscene waste of resources. If it was not a Government project, but was undertaken by a private citizen, it was a display of stunning arrogance and sense of entitlement. This we cannot, we must not, tolerate.
If this work was authorised, the person who authorised this debacle should be severely reprimanded for inconveniencing the public. If, however, it was not authorised, these irritating and unnecessary impediments should be removed.
C Stoute
Cascade