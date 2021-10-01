Skewed budget focus?

The old English proverb “you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink” is most instructive regarding the numerous suggestions of what the imminent budget should contain. Unfortunately, saying the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results is really spinning top-in-mud, giving the impression that something is happening when truly nothing has changed over the years.
Almost all suggestions are very useful and, if seriously pursued, will definitely redound to the benefit of Trinidad and Tobago. Unfortunately, the issue does not lie with the suggestions, although some of them need tweaking to have value but with humility, acceptance of mistakes made and a genuine will to have a better Trinidad and Tobago. Sad to say, to date, this Government has not shown any of these over the past six years, so it does not augur well for the future and the budget will simply be a sterile statement that some will mistakenly believe to be of value.
What is missing from the myriad commentaries in both print and social media is how to get it done; meaning how to get the Government to do what it says it will do. This begs the question of how many junior and Cabinet ministers are willing to have a better Trinidad and Tobago regardless of whether or not they will be fired by the Prime Minister. If fired, how many Members of Parliament are willing to have a change in Prime Minister through having a majority-support petition to the President, categorically stating their support for another Member of Parliament to become the Prime Minister?
Existing members of the Government need to take the risk of having a better T&T, at the expense of bowing to the wishes of the Prime Minister, if that is the case. None outside of the ministers can effect this change if it becomes necessary. Alternatively, the status quo remains and all commentaries from the people simply make good conversation pieces because the Government will let people have their say, but in the end, will have its way.
True leaders, regardless of their leadership style, welcome genuine comments rather than wishing to hear their praises being sung. A leader provides direction and sets and achieves goals, albeit with some level of difficulty to push people beyond their comfort zone, but yet realisable. A key aspect of good leadership is the ability to tackle and solve problems, not only decisively but quickly and definitely, not blaming others for the issue. One key attitude of a good leader is the genuine ability to communicate effectively by listening actively and responding honestly. The tone of the leader determines if the entity will progress and be successful or become a failure.
How many recommendations have been made regarding the economic straits that Trinidad and Tobago has found itself that have been shelved, despite the benefit of considered analysis? How many reports have been placed on the shelf to gather dust because the expressed views are different from the Government’s? Who has placed the country in an adverse and gloomy light? The Prime Minister needs to reflect more effectively on the state of the country and people’s enthusiasm and livelihoods, and take the necessary decisions to uplift the economy and people’s hopes for a better Trinidad and Tobago.
Respected entities have proffered many views on what needs to be done regarding providing better security of livelihood for Trinbagonians. Not all would be practical or actionable, but many are realisable.
Let the budget presentation not be “pie in the sky”, but truly actionable in realisable phases for the betterment of Trinbagonians!
Less talk, more action, tangible results, no blame and effective leadership are mandatory! Time to stop horsing around.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima