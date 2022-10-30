Skirting around the Nelson allegations

Is Vincent Nelson, KC, some kind of weird masochist who, among other things, is prepared to implicate himself in criminal activity, ruin his career, and risk going to prison, because he hates Messrs Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen so much—for whatever reason, or for no reason at all—that he is resolute in his determination to fabricate evidence against them, in order to tarnish their reputations, and get them to serve prison sentences?
I do not know, I am just asking questions!
“Lost in space”, in the comments of our local legal luminaries, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT), the Criminal Bar, WINAD, the UNC, and some others on the so-called Vincent Nelson matter is the substantive issue of the allegation by Nelson that the then-incumbent attorney general, in a UNC-led administration, Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Gerald Ramdeen solicited and accepted bribes in exchange for State legal briefs.
I wonder why the skirting around the substantive issue?
Nelson has provided an array of documentary evidence, as serialised in the local press, in support of his allegations, including bank records.
There seems to be little or no interest in the substantive issue by the aforementioned commentators, despite all of the information in the public domain—so reminiscent of the German citizens who lived in close proximity to the concentration camps in Nazi Germany and in parts of German-occupied Europe during World War II.
I have heard it said that God is a Trini. I hope truth and justice are not orphans or, even worse, aliens in T&T.
Mr Martin Daly, SC, indicated in a radio interview on Thursday, on i95.5FM, that in his estimation it will take five to eight years for the civil case concerning the indemnity agreement to be finally determined.
Nelson is a cancer survivor, and given the nature of that disease, the likelihood of him being still in this realm when the “civil matter” is finally determined is subject to question.
I have in a previous letter expressed my dismay at the DPP’s decision to discontinue, at least temporarily, the “criminal matter” against Messrs Ramlogan and Ramdeen, and will not repeat what else I stated in that letter.
I have no doubt we are all very appreciative of the great political sagacity of our calypso bards.
Accordingly, I am reminded that one of our calypso bards did opine, quite sarcastically, in her calypso that: “There are no white-collar criminals in Trinidad. None.”
Louis W Williams
St Augustine