Slackness to the max

ON Sunday morning, just like Saturday morning, there was a lot of loud talking coming from the back of a mini- mart in Santa Cruz.

A mini-bar that has no bar licence (because it is in the middle of a residential community) but is a liming spot that has some great ties that apparently keep their loose practices untouched.

On Father’s Day, when we so desperately need father figures to lead our young people to do the right thing, when are we going to wake up to whom we call leaders and community leaders who flout the rules at all times?

When would we acknowledge that the majority choose to do wrong and defend wrong?

Surges occur because people like this never follow rules.

Families, communities and the society at large suffer because we have more persons teaching our young people how to be disrespectful, unlawful and how to dodge from doing the right things - and these people are called community leaders.

When people in the world choose unlawful and disrespectful persons as their leaders and condemn those who are upstanding and who try to make a difference to encourage persons to do right, we know that we are living in the end-times.

We need upstanding men to be upstanding fathers who are grounded in the Word of Jehovah God because if not, we can certainly expect the continued degeneration of our young men and women with people like these.

Lystra Wallace

via e-mail

