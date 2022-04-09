Can domestic violence in T&T be possibly based on societal stress factors like slavery and indenture? Is it that our menfolk preferred to be viewed as conqueror rather than helpless slave or indentured worker? Females are weak and cannot retaliate, as happened with males when the colonial masters cracked the whip of obedience. Men could not walk away. All slaves are trapped by the necessity to stay alive. Or am I creating excuses for men who are just plain ignorant and bad?

Females are not the enemy to be controlled and attitude-fixing is not an overnight exercise.

Corporal punishment in T&T schools is now a thing of our past. But in homes corporal punishment is still rife. If someone is not toeing the line regarding accepted good behaviour, you beat them. Some people (mainly females) get beaten to death, as recently seen with the teenager and the unhappy wife who wanted a divorce. Beating women who do not do what you want is not acceptable. Committing suicide afterward does not make the pain go away for the relatives, friends and the communities left behind.

Each time females are murdered there is a knee-jerk response to lay blame on the Government for not preventing domestic violence. You cannot prevent/stop/do away with/or cure domestic violence overnight. It has taken several decades to reach this point where domestic violence is taken as a natural remedy for female disobedience in T&T.

In slavery and indenture the males were more highly prized. T&T females may actually view themselves as inferior and are passive to the violence. It therefore should be acknowledged that both girls and boys should be taught respect for each other from early childhood.

Females of all ages are running away from T&T homes for various reasons. Many early marriages are happening because of cultural and religious norms. Both men and women may eventually feel entrapped, and divorce is frowned upon from a religious standpoint.

The obvious cure for domestic violence is education. But will every man ever graduate? There is no five-year limit to successful graduation from ingrained domestic violence.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

