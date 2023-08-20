Slavery...lest we forget

Slavery began as far back as 6800BC. The world’s first city-state emerged in Mesopotamia, enemies were captured and forced to work.
• 2575BC — Egyptians capture slaves by sending special expeditions up the Nile River.
• 550BC — Athens uses as many as 30,000 slaves in its silver mines.
• 120AD — Roman military capture slaves by the thousands.
• 500AD — Anglo-Saxons enslave the native Britons after invading England.
• 1000AD — Slavery is a normal practice in England’s rural areas.
• 1380AD — In the aftermath of the Black Plague, Europe’s slave trade thrives.
• 1444AD — Portuguese traders bring the first cargo of slaves from West Africa to Europe.
• 1700AD — Britain sells Irish slaves to New World Colonies—ie, America, Barbados, the West Indies and South America.
Slavery—as evil as it was—was in all forms and in all ethnic groups, from all over the world.
In World War II (1939-1945), 80 million Jews were enslaved, tortured and put to death. Lest we forget.
J Knaggs