Slavery...lest we forget

Slavery began as far back as 6800BC. The world’s first city-state emerged in Mesopotamia, enemies were captured and forced to work.

• 2575BC — Egyptians capture slaves by sending special expeditions up the Nile River.

• 550BC — Athens uses as many as 30,000 slaves in its silver mines.

• 120AD — Roman military capture slaves by the thousands.

• 500AD — Anglo-Saxons enslave the native Britons after invading England.

• 1000AD — Slavery is a normal practice in England’s rural areas.

• 1380AD — In the aftermath of the Black Plague, Europe’s slave trade thrives.

• 1444AD — Portuguese traders bring the first cargo of slaves from West Africa to Europe.

• 1700AD — Britain sells Irish slaves to New World Colonies—ie, America, Barbados, the West Indies and South America.

Slavery—as evil as it was—was in all forms and in all ethnic groups, from all over the world.

In World War II (1939-1945), 80 million Jews were enslaved, tortured and put to death. Lest we forget.

J Knaggs

Defuse this CAL crisis

Defuse this CAL crisis

Apparently blind-sided by a no-show of rostered cockpit crew, Caribbean Airlines was yesterday left with no option but to cancel a total of 23 flights.

As delicately as it could, CAL initially attributed the problem to “cockpit crew constraints”, leaving the task of further elaboration to frustrated and angry passengers venting on social media.

Smoothies?

Smoothies?

So, I love tasting and, in fact, it is my truest form of eating. I am the kind of person who would be the first to try when something new comes out.

A new twist of an existing product, a new type of snack, a new-flavour Shandy or mixed drink, a new fruit, a new meal combination. I have even tasted baby food, which I actually like, either at home before giving to said babies or when I see a new flavour combination. The fruit ones are usually great. The actual food ones are bland, and the ones where bananas are mixed in overwhelm everything and there is only the taste of banana.

Monumental achievement by NTA

As the political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), I wish to congratulate and thank the Governance Team, our 31 local government candidates and our multitude of supporters for their hard work, dedication and belief in what the NTA stands for.

How relevant is the TTPS?

A security guard has been gunned down.

We are now told by the PRO of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), “I advise people in going to make a large deposit ($3) to probably secure the service of a reputable, security company.”

Learn how to do the Heimlich

After reading the sad and unfortunate incident of two-year-old Raniah Lewis who died after choking on a chenette seed, I thought it would be in the best interest of our people to learn more about the Heimlich manoeuvre (HM).

This manoeuvre is a method that has been established and recommended by doctors and health professionals in the case of choking, or anaphylactic cases, which should be administered immediately.