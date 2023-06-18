Smart and crafty explanations

So Farley Augustine has spoken via a pre-recorded video sent to media outlets to deal with the audio clip.

That was just his mindset, No questions to answer, no news reporter to question him publicly. That was his superb strategy. He has continued to hide, while his political ratings slide.

The important questions to answer, he did not, Some people wondering if he forgot, Is it your voice on the audio clip?

No answer, he took us on an around-the-world trip. He candidly talked about death threats and extortion, which were frightening and wild in proportion.

He did not speak about the conversation on the audio tape, those were questions he wanted to escape.

The narrative was about a corrupt plan to strip the THA of its money, That was a great cause to worry, Augustine did not incriminate himself by saying definitely that it was he. His explanations were smart and crafty.

He admitted that a closed-door meeting was held a year ago. That is mainly what he wants the public to know. The male and female voices were only talking about strategies to quickly build up the new party.

Farley stated that the audio tape is real. By saying so, is his fate sealed?

He said no crime was committed in the matter as the planned strategy was scrapped very soon after.

People say the statute of limitations has not expired, But a charge may not be required.

What the people really wanted to hear were answers to the audio conversation.

Farley talked about irrelevant things to cause a distraction. Some people say he talked too much. About certain transactions, he should hush. He may have dug himself into a deep hole. Prayers may be needed for his wounded soul.

He openly accused Watson Duke as the source behind the leak. He speculated that only he alone could be the sneak. Responding almost immediately, Duke said he will take Augustine to court and a pre-action protocol letter is being sought.

A defamation lawsuit is looming ahead,

Augustine should be busily preparing himself instead. Augustine, after 21 days you did speak, even though your defence seems to be weak.

You claimed that the audio tape is over one year old, Still, a very disturbing story was told, The police and the Integrity Commission are now mandated to carry out an investigation. The public must now wait for the grand conclusion.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

