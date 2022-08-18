Smoke-and-mirrors crime action?

Deliberate obfuscation or innocent ignorance, either way, smoke and mirrors are being used to delude us into believing real attention is being paid to addressing crime.
Merriam-Webster defines smoke and mirrors very nicely as “something that seems good but is not real or effective and that is done especially to take attention away from something else that is embarrassing or unpleasant”.
Laws upon laws are being passed or generated by succeeding governments to address crime, and yet crime continues to escalate. Any law, without the requisite implementation, enforcement and management, negates its value. Generating and passing laws, blaming the Police Service, the population, the Attorney General and more so the Minister of National Security represent an emotional rather than reasoned response to dealing with crime, which requires a multi-pronged approach. Unless addressed in a serious manner, crime-fighting will continue to focus on symptoms and not root cause.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service continues to spin top in mud. Although it is the most visible manifestation of law enforcement, it is spinning around so much that it does not know what direction it is in, or what direction to face to arrest crime. Therefore, putting “more boots on the ground” will have no real effect unless serious considerations are given to deal with crime and the criminal elements. So any entity that believes greater numbers of police officers will deter crime or decrease the alarming numbers of crime statistics, especially murders, is “whistling in the wind”.
What is the value of a Ministry of National Security, which seems unable to understand its role, considering the protests by the Immigration department, the issue of rogue police officers, imitation of police officers, seemingly growing gangs and the obvious lack of intelligence from the National Operations Centre? It also seems that the National Security Council is a smoke-and-mirrors attempt to fool the population into believing such an entity exists! Clearly there is no discernible leadership, strategy or seeming willingness to restrict crime in Trinbago, except to “throw the Police Service under the bus”.
Several different entities are required to truly counteract crime instead of focusing on only the Police Service—although it has a major role in addressing crime, requires guidance, support and clear leadership from the National Security Council if any real inroads are to be made in curbing crime. Short of this, Trinbago will become the Wild, Wild West, as it is seemingly on the road to becoming given that people are being killed in broad daylight, and collateral damage is the norm when someone is targeted.
Firstly, focus on the Judiciary, which seems sacrosanct, especially where the legal fraternity is concerned. What is the role of the Law Association in dealing with crime? Is it to simply protect attorneys? What is the role and function of the Chief Justice? The legal maxim “justice delayed is justice denied” seems meaningless to the legal system. After all, the longer one can prolong a case, the more beneficial it is to not only the attorneys who get the biggest piece of the pie, but to the entire judicial system. Why must the courts begin hearing matters at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.? The normal workday is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., not considering shift systems. This is half-day work and therefore doubles the workload of everyone concerned and wastes half a day for every court appearance. Why so many postponements? There should be absolutely no postponements of matters, except in emergency or health-related cases.
Secondly, social service entities should focus on parental responsibility and family issues. They then need to discuss their deliberations with the ministries of Social Development and Family Services, and Education, and any other relevant ministry, pursuant to devising a plan of action.
Thirdly, the police commissioner must provide greater focus on building trust between the service and community. Far greater use of intelligence must be used in identifying, arresting gang members, white-collar criminals and prosecuting them successfully in the courts. It seems necessary and wise to ask for and accept assistance in key policing areas, as well as technology.
Fourthly, the opposition forces, especially the official Opposition party, must stop the foolish posturings that the Government is solely responsible for addressing crime. Unless it is prepared to work with the Government in a meaningful way, it should refrain from making any comment on crime, as it is valueless regarding crime in Trinbago.
Lastly and most importantly, the National Security Council needs to become serious about dealing with crime, and must decrease its membership of protective services and retain only the key members. It must also include criminologists, psychologists and members of social services and education. Total membership of the Council must not exceed seven, to enable proper decision making and prevent too much unnecessary talk. Each of these members should become a leader who will assemble the requisite team so that the necessary action can be discussed and implemented by the Council.
Short of this, it’s a return to the Wild, Wild West and residents must be given the green light to protect themselves and not cower in their homes, without being subject to official laws seeing that the official protective services are seemingly clueless in arresting crime.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima