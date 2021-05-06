On Wednesday I had an appointment to visit the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts to receive my Covid-19 vaccine at 10 a.m. I arrived at 9.45 a.m. and was immediately directed to an available parking spot by a very pleasant security officer.

He then instructed me on the procedure to follow. I sanitised as per protocol, and walked straight to the individuals with lists in hand. The greeting I received was very warm and comforting.

The young woman asked my name and my appointment time. Within a minute, I was directed to the clerk station. Again I was greeted warmly and politely.

From there I was directed by ushers every step of the way, from being administered the vaccine to the observation room.

I must publicly acknowledge the excellent service provided by every single individual with whom I interacted during this process.

The service provided was exceptional. I must also commend the entire management of the South West Regional Health Authority for their well co-ordinated effort and, by extension, the Ministry of Health and the Government of T&T.

Much too often, poor service is publicised. However, the exceptional, selfless service that was given by all involved should be recognised. God bless you all, and thank you for your service.

Nigel Seenathsingh

San Fernando

