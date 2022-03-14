Step-by-step public accountability should be the best moral disinfectant to clear the air, so I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement of a commission of enquiry (CoE) into the death of four divers on the premises of Paria Trading.
According to the Act:
“A commission of enquiry is appointed to investigate a matter of national importance and concern. Each commission is presented with clear terms of reference as well as a time limit in which to submit a report inclusive of their findings and recommendations.”
If these objectives are achieved, our country will have moved light years into the future, but there are three major considerations:
Firstly, over the years, taxpayers have spent millions of dollars on multiple CoEs with very little results.
The one that remains vivid in my memory is the CoE into the Piarco Airport Development Project which raised significant and disturbing questions about our process for awarding contracts.
In 2010, then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan ordered the extradition of businessmen Steve Ferguson and Ishwar Galbaransingh to the United States to stand trial and as far as John Public is concerned, the matter has stalled.
Serious consideration will have to be given to how to prevent this CoE from becoming stalling and wasting taxpayers’ money.
Secondly, the consequence for non-attendance is a meagre fine of $2,000 which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) must consent to enforce. This is translated to mean there is nothing to compel attendance and almost no consequences.
In 2010, 20 years after the attempted coup led by the late Imam Yasin Abu Bakr, a CoE was announced by then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Coup leader Imam Yasin Abu Bakr drove a wedge into that CoE by refusing to appear. A key recommendation of the enriched members of that commission was to revise the legislation to ensure serious consequences for non-appearance.
Thirdly, as a country, we have wasted the opportunity that Paria provided to redesign the systems, processes and procedures in the operations at the country’s most important fuel company.
If we accept that safety in the energy sector is assured by design and adherence to the appropriate systems, processes, and procedures, then why did we not adhere to them?
This tragedy is yet another example of our country’s continuous failure to design and implement the appropriate systems, processes and procedures.
Trinidad and Tobago has been producing oil since 1902 when Randolph Rust struck oil in the Guayaguayare forest. We have had 120 years of experience and should be a leader in the energy sector. Instead, we seem stuck, not even having communicated our vision of our energy future to our citizens. We lack the leadership to birth new ideas and create the environment for those ideas to be implemented.
Sigh—when will this era of incompetence pass?