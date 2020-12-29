So many questions

It turns out there are still more questions.

How come I see photos with nurses/doctors administering vaccines with and without gloves? Aren’t gloves required?

When will we receive the ministry’s list of priority persons to receive vaccines? Maybe it has been published and I missed it?

Can we receive the list of priorities for returning residents to receive exemptions? Are they weighted, or is it like a lottery draw?

Do our stranded citizens in overseas locations have access to our embassies or consulates? Why aren’t these people being housed and fed at these facilities that we pay for?

Can we be told how a citizen living and working overseas becomes more a priority than a resident without finance or housing resources overseas, to be exempted?

Is it quicker for a citizen wanting to return home to land in Barbados or other Caribbean islands and then get a flight into Trinidad or maybe Tobago?

RIP procurement legislation 2020.

Anne de Silva

St Joseph

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

An exception to the rule?

An exception to the rule?

It first appeared as an exception to the rule, from the standpoint of the fact that up to that point almost one hundred women in Trinidad and Tobago had been killed by men, in one scenario or another, whether as a result of domestic violence, or from just wanton depravity and violence.

Critical thinking: finding truth in knowledge for 2021

It was really my intent to write an uplifting message for the new year, as I usually do. However, when I reviewed the political and social turmoil that encompassed our country over the last year, and the continued ignorance and reluctance of some people to find the truth amidst the lies that were circulated,

PM is an embarrassment

I take umbrage and am very much appalled and disgusted by the derogatory/abhorrent comment made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley that the lawyers who claim payments of legal costs from the State when the Government loses a case are “bottom feeders”.

So many questions

It turns out there are still more questions.

How come I see photos with nurses/doctors administering vaccines with and without gloves? Aren’t gloves required?

Make the right choice

Recent stories in the electronic and print media on the prolific sales of fireworks for the end-of-year celebrations are alarming and cause for serious concern.

Stop the abuse of authority

As a senior citizen of this country, I am always surprised at the attitude of many police officers who appear to be more concerned with the exercise of authority than with service to members of the public.