So many tales behind violence against women

The observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2021 sees us in T&T having the same old conversations and rolling out of female death statistics.
Several women dead because of domestic violence, some murdered because men are twisted rapists and some removed from life by men who are seriously mentally challenged.
Why? “Y” is a letter with a long, long tail you are told jokingly when little. But the tails/tales are exceedingly long in T&T. They stretch back into our daily history.
Women beaten and murdered just because. No fit explanation—we are being murdered just because T&T men can be deemed allegedly, inherently, violent in the extreme. And, as we say in local parlance, is like some of them born so.
This in not going to be a popular thing to say but the females of T&T can be partially blamed. Why? Another long, long tale. Because all men have mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts and girlfriends who spoil them from day one. Call it part of our culture if you will, but it occurs. Male children are treasured above females. Boys are allowed to be naughty. They are so cute when they scream to be allowed anything they want. Girls are expected to be lady-like and acquiescent when boys throw tantrums.
Compared to one year ago several vaccines for Covid-19 are now available in T&T. We are hoping to reach 90 per cent vaccination for herd immunity. But there is still no vaccine for domestic violence and there might never be.
Both males and females need to be taught from pre-school that both sexes are equal. To be respectful of each other. Our females need to get past that belief that they are nobody without a male companion. The must-have-a-boyfriend syndrome is very much alive. Some of us are dying because of deliberately flirting with danger.
We are way behind the rest of the educated world in how we handle sex education in schools. Imagine a video being circulated with teenage girls lap dancing with male pupils during school hours.
Sense will tell you that is just one of many videos with youngsters playing the fool and acting out what they see on circulating pornography. Is pornography now part of our way of life? I would say, allegedly, yes. I cannot say no. Pornography is pleased to welcome T&T into the First World.
And remember ladies, flirting is dangerous business. You can get yourself killed by just looking at other male scenery.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin