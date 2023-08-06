So what if Jack goes to the US?

So the controversial Jack Warner rejoins the United National Congress and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley immediately says “criminals” now in the politics of T&T! But that is the usual disparaging language out of this leader’s mouth.
He, together with a few of his grossly under-performing and incompetent ministers, has on several occasions openly stated there are even “criminals in the Parliament”, without offering any evidence.
A prime minister who can openly and shamelessly violate the very Constitution he swore allegiance to (PolSC fiasco) can be expected to have little or no regard for the rule of law.
Mr Warner had to remind the PM that in a civilised, free and democratic world, hopefully including T&T, one is innocent until proven guilty. But he does not care nor is he bothered, for he is T&T’s newly appointed king!
And his “force-ripe” politician, Stuart Young, in a nauseating boast, says that if Jack wants to go Miami, he has a “first class ticket” waiting for him! And, fully immersed in his political immaturity he feels, albeit mistakenly, that he is both funny and did exude some kind of political bravado!
So, assuming Mr Warner is extradited to the US, gets Young’s first-class ticket, has his day in a US court and is found guilty and is jailed, so what? What is the big deal?
Does Jack’s extradition or jailing overnight transform Keith Rowley from a visionless, arrogant and vulgar leader into a statesman and a leader of some worth? Will Jack in jail inspire Rowley’s Government, and in particular his Works Minister, to take immediate and effective steps to fix the unprecedented sinkholes (no longer potholes), that litter the nation’s road network, and embark on an urgent programme to remedy the collapsing physical infrastructure after eight years of criminal neglect?
Would Jack’s extradition make every incompetent minister, chairman and member of State boards, the various service commissions and the various national security agencies miraculously transform into competent, efficient and capable entities?
What effect, if any, would Jack’s custody in Miami have on Dr Rowley refusing, to date, to release the taxpayers’ funded report on the investigation of the $22 million that mysteriously left the Maloney Police Station? Or would the “thorough oral report”, as claimed by Minister Hinds in the Brent Thomas fiasco and presented to him months ago by the Commissioner of Police, be now reduced into writing and released to the public?
Would Jack taking air and exercising in the courtyard of a federal prison in America transform, like Cinderella, our PNM ministers into brilliant, creative, constructive and humble ministers, who can now, after eight years in government, be encouraged to create policies and ensure the implementation of national programmes, schemes and projects to benefit the people of Trinidad and Tobago?
Would Jack’s jailing make our judicial system work, by ensuring murder trials and others will not take 12 years after the events? And moreso, would the nation be informed as to the continued irrational and inexplicable closure of our courts?
If the Prime Minister can assure the nation that Jack’s extradition and subsequent trial in the US can bring meaningful change to the sad state of our country, then I am certain Mr Warner, who professes to be the ultimate patriot, will forthwith take that first-class ticket that his “Gary Sobers” has so mockingly offered! Jack Warner might even become our own Nelson Mandela!
The issue of Mr Warner’s extradition to the US is really a non-issue for the people of Trinidad and Tobago. Mr Warner of all persons knows, “if you do the crime, you must do the time”. Mr Warner is entitled, like Dr Rowley is currently doing in the Abdullah (THA) affair, to utilise every available legal mechanism to clear his name.
Dr Rowley and his cohorts, in making this an issue, are really deliberately hoping to distract the population from the myriad of problems that currently engulf and plague this country.
It is also a bold and shameless attempt by the Prime Minister and members of his Cabinet to hide behind the petticoat of Warner’s pending extradition and other non-issues, rather than account to the people in this election for their utter and miserable failure to properly govern this country in the best interest of the people.
Dave Persad
attorney-at-law