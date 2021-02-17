An academic paper by K’nIfe & Haughton (2013), published in the International Journal of Entrepreneurship, looks at the Jamaican situation and discusses the basic approaches used in our Caribbean communities at this time to reduce crime.
The main approaches are very similar to our interventions here in Trinidad and Tobago and there is a balance between the “Use of Force” approach and a socially inclusive programme of “Community Safety and Security” (CSS), which basically engages citizens as stakeholders in developing community strategy to improve safety and security.
We have had many programmes introduced by governments and police commissioners over the years that have targeted the CSS approach, but we have not seen any peer-reviewed analysis of these programmes except the subjective analysis that we all make when we observe the state of criminal activity in our country.
We all understand that each country has different determinants of crime based on a number of factors such as culture, behaviour, trust and fear of the police, politics, geography, drug trade, laws, regulations etc.
Consider simple acts such as reckless driving, exceeding the speed limit, littering on our beaches and streets, supporting criminals by purchasing stolen items such as fruits and vegetables sold by street vendors who obtained them by praedial larceny from hard-working people who sacrifice time and sweat to grow their crops! When we condone and support criminal activity that seems trivial like these examples, it all adds up and sends the wrong message to our youths.
Social entrepreneurship provides a viable approach to replacing dons in our communities who provide employment and security etc, recognised as a serious problem in Jamaica and indeed here as well. It empowers the collective and thus presents an alternative for youths to empower themselves. In doing so it provides the social capital, reduces social exclusion and thus renders informal illegal activities less inviting.
These positives will allow an overall reduction of gang formation, gang violence, and an overall reduction in crime and violence. The programmes need to be sustainable and managed properly and the general population needs feedback on an ongoing basis.
My inability to return to healthcare management after I left the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) in 2017 created the opening for me to pursue my current studies at the masters level in Forensic Medicine at the University of Florida and this has opened my eyes and provided me with much insight into the current crime situation.
The management of crime reduction programmes is not just a police responsibility. It involves a whole of society and whole of country approach. Every element of this complex problem needs to be mapped and key performance indicators need to be identified and measured appropriately and reported to the population with, of course, certain national security sensitive ones only being reported to the Prime Minister as the head of the National Security Council.
We are so small and the task is achievable. We sell Lotto tickets in Icacos and Guayaguayare, Matelot minutes before the close of the draw and we are eligible to win a prize. Setting up our national surveillance and early warning system is not rocket science. I tried whilst I was in ODPM and I was succeeding and when we set up the National Operations Centre, I was seeing some hope to create a 24-hour comprehensive situational awareness network that encompassed the civil, public health, safety and security and military actors, all working together to monitor and report, and at a moment’s notice initiate response of joint task forces using a multi-sectoral and multi-faceted tactical approach.
There is a need to change our forensic medicine system in this country and use a hybrid “coroner/medical examiner system” and introduce legislation such as HIPPA (USA) and expert witness testimony similar to the Frye and Daubert Standards (USA) and improve our Forensic Sciences Centre.
We must train some of our young medics and graduates in the many fields of forensics, especially forensic pathology and psychology/anthropology, and we can begin to fill some of our gaps in the criminal justice system.
Space does not permit me to include all the interventions and strengthening of the current programmes that are needed for short, middle and long term crime reduction but we must use this opportunity to implement these improvements.