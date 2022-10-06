Trinidad and Tobago once boasted of one of the highest gross domestic products (GDP) per capita, and being among the nations with the most literate population on the planet. However, observing the events of the past three days, one would think that those boasts are generally mythical.
Having leveraged the National ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure for business continuity during the global Covid-19 pandemic, Trinidad and Tobago saw it fit to dispense with all the opportunities which were presented to the nation, and a decision was taken to return activities to pre-pandemic norms. Public servants were asked to return to the office, support staff at private companies returned to their usual posts, schools have been reopened, even the university has returned to a face-to-face mode.
This transient shock to the transportation system has led to the rapid deterioration in the quality of life of many citizens, who now must spend four to five hours in commute to and from work, especially at a time of increasing fuel and food prices. This fact has led to a deterioration of individual productivity, which reduces societal productivity and, as a consequence, industrial productivity.
It is said that the wealth of a nation is increased as productivity increases. Thus, in our current modus operandi, where obvious decisions have been taken which decrease productivity on a national level, we have also chosen to decrease the wealth of the nation. It is no wonder that the country is in the noticeable state of recession, but I digress.
Returning to the past few days, there was a bulletin from the Meteorological Service concerning adverse weather conditions. As we all expect, God, being a Trini, would not let anything serious happen; however, the floods and infrastructural damage which resulted may be an indication God may be seeking citizenship elsewhere.
Sad to say, some of the infrastructural damage which has taken place in many of the hillside areas is of our own making because of a combination of ignorance, neglect and attitude:
• Ignorance—CEPEP, the Community-Based Environmental and Protection Programme companies, go along the roadways, eliminating every shred of vegetation along the first five to ten feet off the roadways, even on slopes. This practice has had the effect of weakening the land, and contributes to excessive water run-off. Or when rain is in excess like the last few days, the visible landslides, blocking citizens in their homes, reducing their egress in getting to work.
• Neglect—Many areas of the country have seen a deterioration in the roadways. I personally know of a situation on Lopinot Road where the road has been collapsing. This was brought to the attention of the area councillors, the MP for the area and the executive of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation more than five years ago since it was first observed. Nevertheless, there are areas in the country that are paved like clockwork, every five years, while the roads in many of these hillside communities are allowed to continuously deteriorate.
• Attitude—This one is based on what is fast becoming known as Trini mentality. As the Mighty Sparrow sarcastically said in one of his calypsoes, “We like it so, we free!” It is in this vein that people are allowed to develop properties any and everywhere, without the oversight of Town and Country Planning, ignoring simple necessities such as set-back from the boundaries, or having adequate drainage for effluents or water run-off. What’s even more startling is when reports are made to the regional corporations or Town and Country Planning about such occurrences, the response has been, “We have investigated and found nothing wrong.”
So, today we find ourselves: many trapped in our homes, some cleaning because of the flooding, others in our offices after driving through the mud and debris to get there. Yet others, like parents, panicking to find someone to collect the children who were dropped off at school prior to the Ministry of Education putting out its bulletin to close school for the day which, I am certain, has impacted individual, societal and industrial productivity.
Not wanting to be one who complains without providing solutions, I’d like to postulate the following:
• The permaculture practitioners of Trinidad and Tobago submitted a document to the Government’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee. This document has many suggestions on reformatting CEPEP, and inculcating national practices which will result in environmental rehabilitation, inclusive of having positive impact on the aquifers.
• Empowering the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Town and Country Planning Division of the Ministry of Planning to investigate and enforce the laws associated with the contravention of environmental and planning laws and policies.
• Developing policies and enforcing existing laws concerning plastics (Styrofoam) being used for packaging locally.
We as a nation seek to develop and adopt risk management policies and plans which guide decision-making at times like these, and eliminate the apparent ad hoc disposition of our development process.
It is my belief that if we do what is right, then God would once again affirm his citizenship and, as Black Stalin sang, “Life can be much sweeter.”
Ruel LA Ellis
Lopinot
