Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob offered advice on monitoring what our children are doing on social media. This is crucial in these times.
While many see it as a tool of great advancement, some are using it for the wrong reasons. “The good, the bad and the ugly” co-exist. We must be able to separate them, and go even further by teaching our children to do so.
As a mature citizen, I have seen social media taking over the life of many of our children and young people. Many of them have become addicted to it—first thing in the morning and the last thing at night—totally out of control. What makes it even worse is that many parents are not aware of who their children are conversing with.
Social media has become a hunting ground for predators who are into serious criminal activities. Our children are exposed to it all—at times even giving out personal information.
To parents—there are people who live on social media looking for the weak, or a victim to take advantage of. There are enough negative stories of what have taken place with innocent people living right here in T&T. Have you ever found yourself wondering where your child picked up a certain type of behaviour? Well, the teachers are there—from all parts of the globe.
We are too busy on Facebook looking for the latest bacchanal or old talk. And while people are doing this, the predators are taking notes, doing their homework. Parents, do you know what your children are viewing, or who they are communicating with, right now on social media? It is our responsibility to protect our children from the evil that exists in the world, as far as we can.