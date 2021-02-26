In today’s society, technology plays a very important role; not just with the adult population, but those budding small “human beings”—our children.
We have seen tech explored even more during the pandemic, where our children can still learn and stay in class at home. Great are these developments. Yet along with the good, there is the bad and the ugly.
Now I am not trying to be negative in any way, but we must also see the entire picture for the sake of our children especially.
Are we all aware of what our children are viewing on their cellphones, tablets or laptops? When they are in their room or some private corner of the house, it may shock you for they are very conversant with today’s technology.
How secure is that device you have purchased for your child, where they can go and cannot go? These are things we must take into consideration and put in place for the protection of our children.
Do not allow technology to become that babysitter or take the real role of mom and dad. In our society, many of us have become very busy, so we will stick a device in our children’s hands as we go along our business. Be very careful with that.
I believe many of us are aware social media is the hunting ground for all types of predators looking for easy prey, luring the vulnerable into their nets. While I am ever grateful for all our developments in this field, let us be mindful of the dark side and take the necessary steps of protection for those under our care.
On another note, it would seem that society today can be easily persuaded to develop hate towards another party very easily. Some use their power of influence to lead many down this path for their selfish gain. A good example of this is what took place in America recently.
Our beautiful twin-island nation does have traces of this spirit, where our society is seeing hate being displayed publicly. Evidence of this hate can be seen by the heinous crimes committed in the land.
Let us now go to the conduct of some of our leaders (politicians) in Parliament, where we are all privy to insulting remarks, bitterness and venom as they address issues, and display arrogance as they speak to each other.
If we are going to do it together, the hate must be replaced by love, and treating each other in the right manner. No one can force another person to love others, but they must have that will to change if they realise they are not demonstrating love towards their fellow men.
If we all can take the responsibility for our actions and behaviour, do what is right, I am certain Trinidad and Tobago will be a much better place for all.
I appeal to every ethnicity—please, let us respect each other and recognise that everyone deserves to be treated in a proper manner. The very way you would like others to respond to you, in return you must do the same to your fellow men.
I thank God for our cosmopolitan population, which I believe is not here by chance, for this has many advantages.
We must all see this and know how to tap into it for the success of the nation, and instead of seeing it as a threat look at the positive.
Let us be thankful for all the brothers and sisters, whatever colour, creed or race, who are here in T&T; put away the hate, and let love reign amongst us.
This is the way to move forward.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan