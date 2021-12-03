‘Society’ doing an excellent job

I was on the committee started by the late Brother Steve Solomon of the Society of St Vincent de Paul, which assisted with the Centre for the Socially Displaced Persons started by the late ANR Robinson in the Riverside car park in Port of Spain.
I spoke to an official of the centre and they stated that the Government did a good job in providing funds so that the exterior of the building was repainted by a contractor; paint was provided to the residents, who assisted with the repainting of the interior; and the electrical for the building was also redone.
However, he was concerned about the inaccurate statements made by a police officer and officials from the Ministry of Social Development on the television and in print media.
The Centre for the Socially Displaced Persons has always made, and will continue to make, all efforts to help the less fortunate in our society, and reduce the number of homeless persons on the streets of Port of Spain.
The Society of St Vincent de Paul has been doing an excellent job, as it has been able to rehabilitate many persons and get them off the streets of Port of Spain.
Anthony J Arrindell
Port of Spain