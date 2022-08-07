Solidarity to fight modern slavery

Reading reports from the Emancipation celebrations gives us all a timely reminder of the outright horror involved in the 400-year history of the Atlantic Slave trade and the overall institution of slavery.

Rightly so, the reparations movement has begun their campaign of atonement with a strong push for the removal of all historical names associated with the worst atrocities of this barbarous system which existed for far too long.

Ultimately, the Caribbean reparations movement continues to seek significant financial compensation for the 400 years of unpaid labour extracted under extreme conditions of abuse, which included the most barbaric forms of torture and outright murder of so many of our departed African brothers and sisters.

However, in the long run it is going to prove difficult to get actual and substantial financial reparations paid because so much time has passed that it is very difficult to convince today’s taxpayers in the UK, Holland, Spain and Portugal to fund these payments when they were in no way responsible for the slave trade and slavery.

Finally, and most importantly there are over 40 million victims of modern day slavery in the world today, with the majority of these unfortunate individuals living in Africa and India. So, it would be a very good thing for our Emancipation leaders to publicly show solidarity with their modern day African brothers and sisters who are currently living through the most unbelievable conditions of subjugation.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

For a country where one in every three women experience violence at the hands of their intimate partner, shelters and safe houses for battered women should be recognised as a critical element of any strategy to combat the problem.

Every single year I have to watch the Caroni River cause heartache and despair to citizens who live within reach of its banks.

The Caroni River is on State lands so it really belongs to all citizens, whether you live within reach of the flood waters or not. So, how do I envisage fixing the problem?

Recently the newspapers reported the passing of a disability rights activist as a result of breast cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Trinidad and Tobago.

While there are treatment options including surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, these approaches often have adverse side effects and high cost.

The topic of my column is like a doubles vendor situation. The actual writing is best done in the early morning or at night. I have to mull and prepare the ingredients from before. There is a line of prepared impassioned topics that I intend to explore in upcoming weeks but every so often, a topic butts in and jumps the line and gets first priority since it is eating the doubles on site and not take away.

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) views the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan earlier last week as an act of provocation.

Ms Pelosi, it is to be noted, is not just an elected member of the US House of Representatives. By virtue of the position that she holds, she is the third ranking Government official in the US. The Speaker of the House is third in the line of Executive power after the US President and Vice-President.