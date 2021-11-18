Solution to Chaguanas traffic jam

Honourable Mayor of Chaguanas Faaiq Mohammed,

In your coming traffic plan for Chaguanas can you consider the feasibility of the following suggestions,

1. Remove the No Entry sign at corner of John Street and Henry Street and replace with only left turn sign so drivers will have to turn left and head east on the Chaguanas main road.

2. Place a No Right Turn at the corner of Chaguanas Main Road and La Clave Street (South) at least between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

3. Mr Mayor, why can’t you together with the chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite Regional Corporation, approach the relevant State agency for use of the State land at the corner of Lime Head Road and Southern Main Road, Chase Village to construct a roundabout so traffic needing to access the highway can proceed to the roundabout then merge again with traffic on Southern Main Road?

4. Within the Chaguans Borough there are three representative areas that do not have a legitimate taxi stand to operate from, namely Endeavour, Enterprise and Longdenville. Can part of Ramsaran Street be used to house a taxi stand for these three areas?

5. Why not allow the traffic lights that allow traffic from east to turn right to access the highway be allowed to stay with a green arrow for longer (45 seconds) then change to two arrows indicating to drivers to head into Chaguanas since drivers can use Trial Street and Caroni Savannah Road to access the highway?

Andrew Morris

Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Belarus: Small storm in a samovar

Belarus: Small storm in a samovar

It’s not a tempest in a teapot; it’s smaller than that. A few thousand Arabs and Kurds, mostly young men but including women and children, are trapped between Poland, which will not let them in, and Belarusian border guards and militia who will not let them back into Belarus. But the language is getting menacing.

Moving forward with Manatee

Moving forward with Manatee

Wednesday’s signing of a production sharing contract between the Government and Shell (Trinidad) for developing the Manatee offshore natural gas field is a significant step forward in securing the country’s gas supply.

Difference between mask wearing and self-testing kits

Is mask wearing more important than purchasing testing kits for Covid-19? Proper mask wearing prevents you from transmitting or receiving infection.

The testing kits tell you if you are asymptomatic but carrying the virus.

Wearing your mask properly prevents you from spreading it. A Covid-19 testing kit cannot do this. I am of the view that while it is nice to know if you are a carrier how many times do you have to self-test?

Where are they finding all this $$?

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke recently stated that Tobago House of Assembly (THA) employees will be paid extra money if the PDP wins, claiming, “We will find the money”.

Solution to Chaguanas traffic jam

Honourable Mayor of Chaguanas Faaiq Mohammed,

In your coming traffic plan for Chaguanas can you consider the feasibility of the following suggestions,

1. Remove the No Entry sign at corner of John Street and Henry Street and replace with only left turn sign so drivers will have to turn left and head east on the Chaguanas main road.