Solution to Chaguanas traffic jam

Honourable Mayor of Chaguanas Faaiq Mohammed,
In your coming traffic plan for Chaguanas can you consider the feasibility of the following suggestions,
1. Remove the No Entry sign at corner of John Street and Henry Street and replace with only left turn sign so drivers will have to turn left and head east on the Chaguanas main road.
2. Place a No Right Turn at the corner of Chaguanas Main Road and La Clave Street (South) at least between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
3. Mr Mayor, why can’t you together with the chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite Regional Corporation, approach the relevant State agency for use of the State land at the corner of Lime Head Road and Southern Main Road, Chase Village to construct a roundabout so traffic needing to access the highway can proceed to the roundabout then merge again with traffic on Southern Main Road?
4. Within the Chaguans Borough there are three representative areas that do not have a legitimate taxi stand to operate from, namely Endeavour, Enterprise and Longdenville. Can part of Ramsaran Street be used to house a taxi stand for these three areas?
5. Why not allow the traffic lights that allow traffic from east to turn right to access the highway be allowed to stay with a green arrow for longer (45 seconds) then change to two arrows indicating to drivers to head into Chaguanas since drivers can use Trial Street and Caroni Savannah Road to access the highway?
Andrew Morris
Chaguanas