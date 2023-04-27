Solving crime demands will

The despicable and heart-wrenching execution of three family members in Penal by undaunted demons disguised in State uniforms hits home deeply, to the point I feel like it’s time to migrate finally, for the last time, leaving the poignant killing fields of my beloved country lacking in leadership, barren of the sacrosanct responsibility of its elected government to protect its citizens.
Even if we and victims are not related, we do as humans of conscience care deeply about our society degenerating precipitously before our eyes.
Our problem with crime is lack of management of crime, lack of planning and execution of effective strategies, deficient clarity of vision in predicting criminal movements and full force counter-attack tactics with successful game-changing measures.
There’s no reservation whatsoever in acknowledging that our Government’s paradigm of reactive posture has failed miserably, and continues to fail its citizens, evidently unable to comprehend our daily fears, our fear of leaving our homes and our fear of even staying in our homes as we worry about invasions, spouses, children, parents, dear friends, operating our businesses, the brain drain of losing citizens forced to migrate, and crime’s debilitating toll on the national economy.
Solving crime is not insurmountable. It merely demands an indomitable will fuelled by responsibility to country; and I am sure many citizens won’t be hesitant in temporarily giving up some civil liberties if only to get desired results, bearing in mind no amount of investment is considered too much, if only to appease our equilibrium and expand our economy.
It’s okay for really strong leaders to simply acknowledge failure while possessing the fortitude to immediately change the game by inviting proven crime-fighting experts from known well-disciplined and low-crime-rate countries like Israel, China, Saudi Arabia and Iran to assist.
We have to transform our languid justice system into one of efficiency, establish weekend and/or night courts to speed up trials and sentencing within the Pratt and Morgan five-year stipulations; and if hanging is on our law books, it should be applied unwaveringly since a grave facilitation of criminality is lack of accountability, confident of not being caught, prosecuted and dealt with.
After an upsurge in murders and home invasions, our police are still clamouring for more vehicles, which inevitably shows lack of vision and planning, while criminals harbour no respect for human life, blatantly devoid of fear or restraint for their violent actions in a country evidently satisfied with a 20-per cent detection rate and years of trial before sentencing. There’s no doubt that our failed justice system contributes to our level of crime as some seek their own justice, unable to wait forever on the courts to provide same in a timely manner.
There is no doubt the criminal elements are ahead of our “protectors”, knowing they control war-like weapons easily smuggled in, devoid of controls, and can commit murders taking advantage of failed systems.
Please, Prime Minister, the situation is getting worse, and these undesirable moments demand a commanding type of leadership and management of crime.
Trevor Hosten