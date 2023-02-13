HERE WE GO again, my favourite kindergarten book.
In the 60s and possibly before, there were two sites. In 2023, there are two sites. So much for progress. This can be a relatively easy process, as I have written before.
For “P” vehicles, the process is the use of private inspection centres, every two years.
For “T” and taxis, utilise the authorised dealerships and selected garages, every year.
To space out the process, use the registration number of the vehicle.
Numbers beginning with one, or less than 1999 – January; numbers beginning with two – February; numbers beginning with eight – August; numbers beginning with nine – September,
The Inspection Certificate is then taken to the insurance companies, reputable ones.
The insurance companies then do the necessary registration with the Licensing Authority via an online system and issue a sticker and documents, concurrent with the period of insurance coverage.
The period of insurance coverage should not exceed the entire period of the Inspection Certificate. The insurance company must sync both documents.
As usual, each vehicle must have the Inspection Certificate and Insurance Certificate present.
If the documents are not present, the driver is ticketed. Once the necessary valid documents are current and presented to an official at the Magistrate’s Court, the ticket is cancelled.
Hence every vehicle can be easily identified as certified, as inspected and with insurance coverage.
Down time – minimal since everyone is supposed to have current insurance coverage.
Late inspection – if caught, owner (and driver) are ticketed.
Late inspection – Inspection Certificate ends at normal period.
For a vehicle with the number two, the Inspection Certificate ends in the month of February, regardless of the month of inspection. With the risk of being ticketed.
Once the vehicle is flagged, the insurance company directs the owner to the Licensing Office.
Hence, Licensing Officers can conduct routine spot checks, not called an initiative, special operation, or blitz.
Similarly, traffic wardens should be routinely visiting carparks for unregistered vehicles, as a routine and normal daily duty.
The spot checks on the roadways thus may become unnecessary as it creates more traffic jams and hardships.
The end result – fewer people traffic at the Licensing Offices, less downtime for vehicle owners, etc. This will also be aided by online processes for obtaining documents which are eventually couriered to the registered address. And the added benefit of having the current address of the owner/driver.
Nobody has to line up overnight to get an inspection.
Nobody has to spend a half-day collecting the documents.
And TTPost gets some business.