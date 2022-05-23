If the Ministry of Works implements proper policies we would not have a chronic traffic problem. The following are just some policies which can be implemented:
1. Stop all parking of private vehicles on the streets of Port of Spain and in the commercial areas of Chaguanas and San Fernando. You either pay to park your car in a car park or leave it at home. (This is where the discipline in our National Watchwords come into play)
2. Stop all parking of private vehicles in and around the streets of the commercial areas of the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, Curepe, Tunapuna and Arima.
3. Remove all H taxi stands from the streets of Port Of Spain, use lands east of City Gate to expand the transport hub by constructing a multi-storey transport hub and let all taxis stands, Diego, Carenage, Petit Valley, South etc operate from that location.
PTSC buses can be used to transport persons to and from the transport hub directly into Port of Spain or persons can choose to walk. This policy may actually encourage more persons to walk to their nearby destination, getting a daily dose of exercise which will actually assist the Ministry of Health in meeting its target of reducing lifestyle diseases amongst our very physically inactive population.
Same can be done for Chaguanas and San Fernando, construct one transport hub (ideally multi-storey) for all maxi-taxis and taxis and allow PTSC buses to take persons into the commercial areas.
4. Stop allowing maxi-taxis and taxis to stop anywhere they want. Think about it, a 24-seater going into Diego Martin, that vehicle is sure to stop more than 30 times en-route to Diego Martin. This creates chronic congestion on the roads not just for other road users driving their private vehicles but also for the passengers in the maxi-taxis and taxis.
A passenger will stop off at one corner and literally two corners away the maxi taxi/taxi will stop again to either drop off or to pick up someone else.
We create our traffic woes in this country. The Government should buy up properties at strategic locations, convert them to mini transport hubs and those are the only locations maxi-taxis and taxis of a particular route should be able to stop to drop-off/pickup commuters.
Commuters will have to either foot it to their destination away from the mini hub, or we can have PTSC buses running the full route dropping off and picking up at the various bus stops. Alternatively, people can be picked up from the hub by their family members in their private vehicles.
For anyone who has visited the US or Europe, one will note the complete absence of maxi-taxis being able to stop literally anywhere they want to. And the taxis which operate in New York and London operate out of central taxi stations and service one passenger at a time so there isn’t the constant stopping to drop-off/pick up multiple passengers like H and PH taxis in T&T.
We already have DropTaxi and TT RideShare and perhaps Government should offer the H taxis an incentive to sign up and operate utilising these services if they choose to operate outside the proposed hubs.
Taxis utilising these services to get passengers should only be allowed to drop off/ pick up passengers on the premises of a private residence, compound of a commercial building to which the passenger is going to/leaving or drop off/pick up from the nearest side street of the passenger’s choice.
Again, this is to avoid unnecessary stops by the taxis on the major main roads. The aim is to have maxi-taxis and taxis run a free flowing route as much as possible without the several stops. This will also benefit taxi operators via fuel efficiency as less stops are required.
For this to work PH taxis in particular should only be allowed to operate using rideshare services, subject to the same stop-off and pick-up restrictions as the H taxis i.e. no where on a major main road.
It does not cost much to get a taxi badge, so if you want to be a taxi-driver allowed to operate out of the hubs as the H taxis then you obey the law and get your H number plate and taxi badge; it’s that simple. (Again, this is where the discipline in our National Watchwords come into play)
5. On major roadways such as Wrightson Road, Maraval Road, Southern Main Road, Eastern Main Road, Diego Martin Main Road, Western Main Road into Carenage etc, delivery vehicles should only be allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
We will need the full co-operation of the TTPS and traffic wardens to patrol the various routes to ensure compliance.
The TTPS will also be required to conduct heavy patrols in and around the major transport hubs proposed for Port of Spain, Chaguanas and San Fernando.
The Traffic Warden Division should be given their own vehicle fleet which will be used to patrol the longer routes, i.e. Diego Martin Main Road, Maraval Road, Western Main Road, Wrightson Road, St James, Eastern and Southern Main Roads, to enforce compliance by ticketing offenders.
The fine for breaching the new traffic policies should be substantial enough to dissuade violators.
Implement these policies and watch our traffic woes disappear overnight.