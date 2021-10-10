Solving our road problems

 
The candour with which the Minister of Works and Transport (MOWT) outlined deficiencies in the country’s road management and maintenance system as reported in the Express newspaper of October 7 suggests there is an uncoordinated and inadequate approach to the management, operation and maintenance of the country’s roadways. Perhaps a more holistic approach is needed.
The Minister has identified two culprits: WASA and overweight trucks. He indicated that 90 per cent of the infringement on the roads is caused by WASA leaks which are not repaired. Further, if WASA reinstated the road it is still not up to the standard required.
This is an untenable situation which reflects on a lack of collaboration between two major entities with differing core mandates but with significant overlap in the achievement of their individual success. Both impact on the day to day life and on the well-being of all citizens of the country.
This can be easily rectified if WASA sets up a small unit to handle civil engineering works for pipeline repair or installation. Staff should be trained in the principles of road design, earthworks, construction material, construction equipment, quality assurance and quality control. They can be guided by the MOWT. The MOWT can set up an authorisation unit to approve the Scope of Works for repairs to be undertaken by WASA and subsequently monitor the construction and give a certificate of satisfactory completion.
The Minister said overweight trucks are a big problem and noted that in developed countries this is not allowed. Efforts to reduce incidents of overloading on the roads can be enhanced as follows:
• Controlling the approval, entry and licensing of the oversized trucks
• Stipulating roads that large trucks are authorised to travel on
• Ensuring adherence by large trucks to the MOWT’s rules and regulations
Based on the statistics given it would appear that Local Government bodies are responsible for 79 per cent of the public roadways. The Ministry of Local Government therefore bears considerable more responsibilities to the travelling public.
In the long term the Government may consider setting up a Roads Authority responsible for the planning, development, operation and maintenance of all public roads and bridges. In the meantime there is need for a collaborative effort between WASA, MOWT and Ministry of Local Government to achieve maximum convenience and comfort to the travelling public of T&T.

Narayan Ramtahal
via e-mail

