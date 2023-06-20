Solving the problem of underachieving pupils

The Ministry of Education’s response to concerns raised about its Vacation Revision Programme (VRP) for some 10,000 post-SEA pupils has provided no real, meaningful answers. On the contrary, it has only served to subject the programme to even greater scrutiny.
For example, before setting up the programme, did anyone do an analysis of the examination scripts to see what were the pupils’ main weaknesses? Further, was the information gleaned from that analysis used to develop the curriculum for the VRP? Or is the programme simply intended to satisfy the typical expectations of a revision—namely, to go over what was previously covered? Why a four-week programme? Was this time frame considered adequate, given clear learning goals that were established?
The decision to include Standard 3 and Standard 4 pupils in the programme is puzzling. Here we have post-SEA pupils, just about to enter secondary school, sharing classroom space with younger pupils, who will not be taking the exam for at least another year.
Even if the intention is to keep the two groups separate, just by including the younger cohort it means the focus of the programme will be diluted for the main cohort. The effect of this watering-down will be even greater, given the apparent ad hoc approach to setting it up in the first place.
The ministry’s media release also mentioned the Remedial Education Programme (REP) that has been running over the current academic year in 26 secondary and 80 primary schools. A key question is: is the VRP intended to feed into the REP? Since it is very unlikely that all 10,000 VRP pupils can be assigned to the current REP secondary schools, does this mean the REP will have to be introduced into more secondary schools? Alternatively, does the VRP make the REP redundant?
The ministry’s efforts, however well intentioned, may not yield the expected outcome of better preparing pupils for entry into secondary school. There are too many gaps in the soon-to-be launched VRP. However, one can argue that the solution does not lie in coming up with better organised VRP and REP since it is virtually impossible to fix the problem by attempting to do so within the confines of the existing system.
This proposal comes from a somewhat broader perspective. It entails the creation of specially designated schools (starting with a pilot) that cater exclusively for post-SEA pupils scoring between 30 per cent and 50 per cent in the exam. Those scoring under 30 per cent should spend another year in the primary system. In the initial stage, setting up such schools will require some shifting of already enrolled pupils and staff to nearby schools. Teaching and learning in these designated schools would be guided by a specially designed programme spread over a five-to-six-year period taking the pupils from their entry into the secondary sector and through to their sitting of the CSEC examination.
The programme will be based on a curriculum that is responsive to the learning needs of the target population; it will be sensitive to their socio-cultural realities, and it will incorporate extra-curricular activities that can contribute to their personal development. It will also require the selection/transfer and training of teachers and related staff, as well as the appointment of the best qualified and most dedicated school-based leadership personnel. Underpinning all of this will be a well-structured and efficiently managed monitoring and evaluation system.
Essentially, what is required is a holistic, rather than a fragmented, piecemeal approach to solving the problem.
Olabisi Kuboni
D’Abadie