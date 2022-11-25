I have a great solution for the woes of our Judiciary. Appa­rently, they think that having the procurement act will give the court too much work. Plainly, Government’s solution is...no procurement act.

So, let me help the Government and the court: too many persons charged with assault and especially those with weapons...solution? No more persons should be charged. Let the citizens “fix up”.

Too many domestic violence cases...ah, actually, don’t bother with this one because the judges are letting the accused go back to the victim, anyway. Let the victim “fix up”.

How about violence against children? Same; the police aren’t even bothering to charge these evil persons. No change there.

Too many charges for drugs and trafficking? Simple cure: all drugs will now be legal. Trafficking in persons or drugs: now not a charge. Oh, wait, nobody being charged at this time anyway...so, no problem.

Thus, let us say there will be no new charges for anything for the next two years. That should give the Judiciary enough time to make decisions on their pending cases.

The police can concentrate on guarding the important people, and driving up and down with lights and sirens to get doubles “while it’s hot”! Why should they wait like us, the people who pay their wages? The audacity! Am I right?

In these two years, the citizens themselves will clear the streets and their homes of any wrong-doers.... Right?

No extra work for the court. Problems no more. You’re welcome!

Anne de Silva

St Joseph

Mixed appeal

Mixed appeal

I have never liked mixed peel, those little cubes of candied fruit of red, green and yellow that are ubiquitous ornaments for all manner of sweet treats. As a child, I thought they were spiteful additions to sweet breads, coconut drops, fruit cakes and the like. I reasoned that they were inserted to restrict you from being greedy, and over-indulgent. Or just to slow down the process; because for me, it was a matter of disgustedly picking out every single one from my portion. (I felt the same way about maraschino cherries. Still do.)

Makings of a physical emergency

Makings of a physical emergency

The collapse of the Manzanilla-Mayaro road has disrupted a critical link between the southeastern peninsula and the rest of Trinidad. What is needed as a matter of critical urgency is the series of decisions which must be made to minimise the sense of dislocation and loss of connectivity.

People who are required to be moving in both directions to and from the affected districts ought to be assured that their needs are met, to the best of whatever the possibilities are.

Of what use are letters to the Editor?

After just reading two “letters to the Editor” in your tabloid by Gregory Wight, and C Peters, both of whose letters I look forward to, I shook my head in my usual pessimistic way, knowing fully well that what they’re saying in their letters, while being perfectly true, will be to no avail. At least not in the immediate future.

Then I said to myself, “What a sad state of affairs we live in.” Yet, come Christmas into Carnival, most of the nation’s concerns will be pushed aside for another time, apart from the few “voices” like theirs and others who continue the “fight”.

W Dopson

Woodbrook

High, low, hang Jack, game

Trinidad and Tobago was high in praise of Uncle Jack when the Strike Squad made it to the World Cup in Germany in 2008. A wave of the ma­gic wand enabled us to slip past Mexi­co who had already qualified. Next thing, we were in a play-off against and in Bahrain. A clean header from Dennis Lawrence booked our ticket to Germany.

A low blow was the sharing of the revenue that accrued to the team for its effort. Some members were expecting millions, others, thousands of US dollars. Speculation was halted when Uncle Jack presented his spreadsheet showing his claim of millions in hid­den expenses that made the trip possible.

There's violence against men too

There are always so many articles in the newspapers about violence towards women, but I have never seen an article yet about violence towards men!

While the woman’s violence may not be physical such as slapping and hitting, a wife’s constant nagging towards the man, or ignoring him completely for a long period of time, and worst, ignoring him romantically, are also forms of violence.

It is not just women who may suffer from violence but men, too.

Neil R de Montrichard

Westmoorings

Paying the price for ignoring building laws

The scenes of distressed citizens and their beautiful homes surroun­ded by water that is subsiding far too slowly emphasises the reasons building laws cannot be ignored.

Out there in foreign, it would be jail time to build anywhere without approval. You cannot change watercourses. You cannot build on hillsides. You cannot build on river banks. You definitely cannot construct beachhouses on seafronts and expect the ocean to keep off your property.