The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) seems to have become blind, deaf and dumb to PNM-controlled radio stations that damn God, take the name of Jesus Christ in vain and use language the borders on the obscene.
But TATT is not blind, deaf and dumb to perceived instructions by its PNM masters, to pay very close attention to the utterances of a certain broadcaster on local television.
By letter dated December 12, TATT informed him that on October 12, 2022, at 8.06 p.m., he used the words “allyuh get this effing land free...”
TATT took great offence and stated that this was as good as using the term “f.....g”, and thus “the language utilised was inappropriate for broadcast on the airwaves”.
It took them two months to arrive at this conclusion.
Wait a minute! Did not our esteemed prime minster, in November 2017, use the term “s--tkickers” to describe the boots he was wearing at the time?
Wasn’t that term broadcast on the print, television and radio media? TATT was quiet as a mouse back then. They took no objection and never wrote to a television, print or broadcast media house.
Not a word because their political master could say whatever he wants.
One day, maybe when it is too late, people will wake up and see just how devious is this present administration.