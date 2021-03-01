Does the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (UDeCOTT) have proper oversight of major public-private partnerships, once signed?
I found myself asking that question on November 19, 2020, at the second public engagement for the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment Project, when a UDeCOTT official seemingly washed his hands of the responsibility of one such partnership in response to me as a member of the public with a stake in San Fernando’s development.
At the virtual public engagement, I asked: “The sod-turning of the Lady Hailes by the Sea project occurred on June 2020, with an expected completion date in December 2021; can the UDeCOTT provide an update on the long-delayed relocation of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) maintenance station on the project site and how this will affect the expected project completion date of December 2021?”
The response by the official (I must unfortunately paraphrase him since there is no longer a recording of the public engagement available on the virtual event page or on the UDeCOTT Facebook or YouTube pages) was that the “private” part of the public-private partnership, not UDeCOTT, is responsible for development of the project, therefore he would not provide any update on this project.
What manner of madness is that?
I presume that this errant official’s view does not represent UDeCOTT’s thinking on all PPPs. I urge the manager of corporate communications at UDeCOTT to first post the video of the second public engagement on the Facebook and YouTube pages, as was done for the first engagement, for the public to decide if I am mistaken in my criticism.
Follow this up by publicly correcting what I believe was a misstatement by the official, and finally provide an update on the inordinately long delay in the PTSC station relocation and the start-up of the Lady Hailes project to show that UDeCOTT, as project manager, still retains accountability for this PPP.
While you’re at it, perhaps UDeCOTT can also provide smart updates on the numerous other projects necessary to achieve the vision for the waterfront. If you believe so many updates are unnecessary, please reference the daily updates citizens of Tobago were given on the location of the APT James ferry until it arrived here.
Last but by no means least, I congratulate the project teams at the Ministry of Works and Transport and UDeCOTT for the progress they are making on the waterfront car park and road widening to date.