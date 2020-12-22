Some clarity needed

Permit me on behalf of the Joint Consultative Council to address Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s statement via a news conference on Monday.

First, we agree that only Clause 5 of the Amendment Bill makes a tangible difference to the original act in seeking to amend Clause 7. To clarify, the AG is correct that the OPR still has oversight on the disposal of public property, and it is unfortunate that some commentators have misinterpreted the removal of Clause (o) from Section 13 (1) of the act via Amendment Bill Clause 6.