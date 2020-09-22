Hey, KFC and Royal Castle!
I am sure you are aware we Trinis (men in particular) really like curried chicken gizzards. We eat them “just so”, or with sada roti, hops, or whatever for breakfast, cutters or appetisers.
But did you know that back in the 1960s in Trinidad, we had another brand of fried chicken called Famous Recipe? Their chicken was honey-dipped before being coated with the “Famous Recipe” batter before being deep-fried and, was “the bomb” (as we would say these days) back then.
They used to do chicken gizzards in their special process and batter, and sell them in wax paper containers that were small (eight-ounce, which held about six gizzards) and large (16-ounce, which held about 12 gizzards). I am not exactly sure about the sizes and quantities; I may be corrected on that—after all, this was 50 years ago we’re talking about.
Why don’t you try offering gizzards in your menu? This would help in many ways. For example, the prices could be substantially cheaper than what you charge for the regular pieces of chicken, making it more affordable for those less fortunate in our population, and it would help to reduce the level of wastage of chicken parts at our farms.
Just some food for thought.
Mark Mackie
Palmiste