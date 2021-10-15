1. Can I photocopy my immunisation card and use the said copy when I’m going to “safe zones”, rather than walk with my original copy? Would I need to go to a health facility to get my copy stamped?
2. If I were to misplace my immunisation card that shows the record of my Covid-19 vaccination, what is the procedure to acquire a copy of my record?
3. What are the standards for face mask materials and design? Because there are a wide variety of materials being used that do not protect the user from viruses and other pathogens.
A Charles
Couva