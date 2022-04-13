Why would you choose to reopen schools after a holiday, when parents and children who were locked down for about two years are finally getting to enjoy their time to the fullest?
This is their first Easter weekend where they will get to come out and exhale, have loads of fun, enjoy the outdoors and tire out themselves.
Yet they have to get up early the next day and start school.
Some of them have never been to a school environment, having missed out on preschool due to the pandemic. Who really are the brains behind these decisions?
On top of that, it’s a long weekend and most of the places will be closed, so it will be difficult to purchase school supplies, uniforms, etc, especially for those parents who get paid daily or weekly.
Again, these people who we depend on to make the right decisions on our behalf have continued to forget or just ignore the less fortunate, and do what they want just to look good.
Shame on you, Minister of Education. I hope your term runs out soon and we get someone who is a lot more capable, despite whatever political party.
On another note, some schools are now starting to do repair work because they can’t reopen the way they are. You had over two years during the pandemic and the closure of schools, but did nothing during the free time. Again, waste of time with you all!