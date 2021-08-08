Shericka Jackson

APPY CREW: Shericka Jackson, Janieve Russell, Roneisha McGregor and Candice McLeod of Jamaica, from left, celebrate after taking the bronze medal in the final of the women’s 4 x 400-metre relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, yesterday, in Tokyo, Japan.

—Photo: AP

The Olympic Games concluded yesterday so here are some of my thoughts and observations about Tokyo 2020.

• After the disastrous showing of the Trinidad and Tobago team in the biggest multi-sport competition in the world with our failure to mount the rostrum for the first time since Barcelona 1992, much work is desperately needed to be done to avoid a similar debacle in Paris 2024.

• Jamaica is the pride of the English-speaking Caribbean with their eight medals which included four gold. This also shows that despite the retirement of the great Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinting is in good hands. Or is it feet?

• Following his impressive five-gold haul in the pool, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel is well on his way to becoming the next Michael Phelps.

• Simone Biles has proven that despite being the best gymnast to grace the planet she’s only human after all.

• Venezuelan triple jumper, Yulimar Rojas has given her compatriots, steeped in years of political and economic turmoil, something to feel proud of and rejoice at once again following her stunning world record win.

• Bermudan Flora Duffy’s brilliant triathlon win is proof that islanders are not only good in track and field.

• After leaving Tokyo with only a bronze medal in the football competition, the American women’s national team have shown for the third time that to follow up a world title win with Olympic gold is still an elusive task for them to accomplish.

• Back-to-back Olympic finals losses for the Swedish women’s football team would probably leave them inconsolable following their penalty shootout defeat to Canada in the gold medal match.

• Regardless of where they place on the podium, the Brazilian women’s indoor volleyball team have probably won over the hearts of many male sports fans.

• Despite the Olympic Games being delayed by a year due to Covid-19, the Japanese have shown that regardless of how trying the circumstances they are faced with, they are a resilient people who persevere and achieve their goals despite seemingly insurmountable odds.

• Such a quality should be admired and definitely emulated.

John Salazar

via e-mail

