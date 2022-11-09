Somebody needs to stop the terrible pain that has been inflicted upon Caribbean cricket fans by the WI team players and administrators for far too long, as it shows no signs of ever stopping on its own.

For some 30 long years the WI cricketers have made a name for themselves—not in any good way, but as being the laughingstock of the cricketing world as players and administrators come and go with no better effect.

Despite all the “old talk” from those in charge of WI cricket, there is a common and recurring theme of one set of regional cricket administrators and players outperforming their predecessors, only in terms of breaking the collective heart of those of us who desperately love “the maroon” team and the sun-swept Caribbean islands for whom it stands.

Without a collective and disciplined movement in the Caribbean to clean up the morass that is pervasive in Cricket West Indies (CWI) and produce world-beating teams to represent the region once more, WI cricket may die.

The WI Test cricket team that has been selected to tour Australia later this year leaves little room for any optimism for the future whatsoever, and it argues the point that CWI has no idea how to deal with the fact that the cricket of the Netherlands, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, among other newcomers to the gentleman’s game, is now above WI’s own at the ongoing T20 International World Cup in Australia.

And a careful look at this regional Test squad set to tour Australia is very disturbing, to say the least, because it contains no batsmen who can have any chance of averaging over 50 runs during the two Test series. As a matter of fact, it may be very delusional to expect any of them to even average over 40 runs as the Aussies happily make WI “grovel” in a manner that even our grandchildren are going to very painfully feel.

No matter how CWI celebrates the greatness of our fast bowlers like Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder, it is runs on the board that are required to be competitive when Windies take the field of play in Australia, in what seemingly portends to be a Christmas WI would lucky to forget Down Under, fresh on the heels of a disgraceful performance at the W Cup.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Guyana’s new day dawning

Guyana’s new day dawning

In the run-up to the hotly contested elections of March 2020, the results of which the losing side disputed acrimoniously, both teams of contestants promised virtually the moon and the stars to the electorate.

From different theatres of performance in Georgetown on the Saturday before the polls, the closing rallies were variations on a single theme. Prosperity for all, jobs and opportunity for everyone. With little to no variation or difference in focus and in pledges, both sides came at the electorate with the promise of a new day.

Worrying power outages

Worrying power outages

Coming on the heels of the island-wide power outage in February this year, Monday night’s electricity disruptions feed into the growing public unease about the security and reliability of the nation’s power supply.

While there has been nothing on the scale of that 12-and-a-half-hour blackout over the past nine months, power outages appear to be on the increase. In the case of Monday night, the first outage knocked out the power supply in areas from east to west in North Trinidad, and down to the South-west, which is an area of high population density.

In a statement provided to this newspaper, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) attributed the blackouts to issues with several generator units at an un-named independent power producer which supplies bulk electricity to it. It has written to the power producer to ascertain the root cause of the problems, and intends to “hold discussions on a long-term solution to resolve the recurring inconvenience to its customers”. When the facts are established, we expect T&TEC to be fully transparent with its customers.

Stay focused on the crime fight

We will not always be on the same page when it comes to the crime situation and how it should be handled. Now this is quite normal. However, when all is said and done, it is the Government that will have to make the final decision concerning the way forward.

There is no easy road ahead, and I believe some really tough decision will have to be taken for the sake of the citizens and country. This is my personal opinion.