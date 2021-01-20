It would seem that the recent call by the Opposition for the holder of the office of Minister of National Security to resign immediately is very timely and appropriate.
Right now, it appears that the country is in an uncontrolled tailspin whereby many, if not all, of the arms of National Security are in trouble.
We have heard of the Police Service having issues with vehicles and other equipment necessary for conducting their business of enforcing law and order.
It was strange when Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith backed down from a war of words with the Prime Minister over who gives the orders in the Service. Did individuals in the top echelons of National Security have anything to do with this? Time will tell.
The Prison Service has issues at present with PPE (personal protective equipment) and compensation for work done in the past.
Unfortunately, the minister is stuck in a time warp, where he is still saying “we inherited that from a previous administration”. It seems as though someone has to remind him the previous administration now is the same administration he is part and parcel of.
Lifeguards are complaining about their conditions of work and also needed gear to do their jobs, the Fire Service is fed up of asking for better conditions, and the Coast Guard department is receiving blows from many quarters for failing to secure our coastline since more and more illegal migrants are breaching our porous borders.
It would seem as though the Minister of National Security is either turning a blind eye to the many woes in his ministry, or he is spending all his time trying to keep our own fellow Trinbagonians out, much to the dismay of family members. The obvious bias toward certain individuals allowed to exit and re-enter the country is very disturbing.
With this present scenario and the grave importance of this ministry in securing our sovereignty and safety, it would be wise if the minister think seriously about resigning and allow someone who is more capable and experienced to fill this post.