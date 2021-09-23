The information in the public domain, if correct, tells us there is a very serious split in the Police Service Commission (PolSC) on the following issue:
(i) The recruitment of former ustice John to carry out an investigation as to whether police officers received bribes in order to facilitate the granting of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs);
(ii) The sending of Gary Griffith on leave during or pending said investigation.
It appears that three commissioners were not in agreement with these issues, and have publicly spoken out.
It is now incumbent upon the chairman, Bliss Seepersad, to either report these commissioners to the President, who appointed the members of the commission, or she herself must tender her resignation to the President if there is any semblance of truth that she did not have majority support from the commission in selecting Stanley John to conduct the said investigation, or to direct the acting commissioners to go on leave pending the said investigation.
I say to Bliss Seepersad—do not cling to power and status as chairman of the PolSC and thus allow what is left of your character/integrity to be completely destroyed.
I now call upon the Government to establish a commission of enquiry into the entire circumstances surrounding the re-appointment of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith as acting commissioner of police and then sending him on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of corruption by senior members of TTPS vis-à-vis the granting of firearm user’s licences.
It should be also noted that prominent scholar and jurist Rolston Nelson SC was mandated to give a legal opinion on the re-appointment of Gary Griffith as acting commissioner: his legal opinion was that the PolSC acted illegally by making him acting commissioner of police.