Something is wrong here

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke recently stated that Tobago (THA) employees will be paid extra money if the PDP wins, promising, “We will find the money”.

Can someone tell me why attempting to bribe potential voters is not a crime and disqualifies one from political office?

This is a serious offence considering the THA employs 60 per cent of Tobago’s workforce.

A law that prohibits any sort of extra payment (including salary negotiations and campaign promises) prior to three months before elections with $100,000 fine per offence is needed (if we can fine people who don’t wear masks or seatbelts, then we can fine political parties).

Trinidad and Tobago is truly a sick society if this sort of behaviour is condoned, and no one so far has publicly condemned this.

Will our “honourable” politicians now fix this problem even though it is not in their interest to do so?

R Samaroo

San Fernando

The pre-election splurge by the PNM-led Tobago House of Assembly (THA) draws attention to constitutional loopholes that should be addressed.

Here is an administration which went in with a comfortable majority for the election which was held in January this year and came out in a dead heat with the challenger party.

I’m not seeing significant difference in grocery bill

I am still looking for any tangible decrease that I can celebrate regarding my grocery bill, with the recent heralded removal of VAT on certain items.

The reality is this: the Government cannot compel anyone to sell their goods at a specific price.

We risk becoming a nation of zombies

Thank God the world is coming to its senses and learning to live with Covid-19. Nature operates in cycles to enable those who can’t hear her rumblings to feel her wrath.

As the energy of Covid subsides we are left to count our financial losses. There are still many unsolved problems to be dealt with.

Every Saturday morning, an elderly but sprightly Chinese woman wearing a floppy hat would drive down our street in her white station wagon. The back would be full of grey egg cartons, made of porous cardboard and she would blow her horn and stop outside one of the houses lower down.

I have always embraced the idea of a day of thanksgiving.

We all have things to be grateful for.

Thanksgiving in the US is Thursday, November 25, 2021.