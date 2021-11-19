Something is wrong here

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke recently stated that Tobago (THA) employees will be paid extra money if the PDP wins, promising, “We will find the money”.
Can someone tell me why attempting to bribe potential voters is not a crime and disqualifies one from political office?
This is a serious offence considering the THA employs 60 per cent of Tobago’s workforce.
A law that prohibits any sort of extra payment (including salary negotiations and campaign promises) prior to three months before elections with $100,000 fine per offence is needed (if we can fine people who don’t wear masks or seatbelts, then we can fine political parties).
Trinidad and Tobago is truly a sick society if this sort of behaviour is condoned, and no one so far has publicly condemned this.
Will our “honourable” politicians now fix this problem even though it is not in their interest to do so?
R Samaroo
San Fernando