Sookhai’s appointment goes beyond race, religion

Former president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Richie Sookhai was officially sworn in as a Government senator on Wednesday.

There are those who will say the decision to invite Mr Sookhai to serve in the Upper House must be interpreted as a major political statement by the Government that there is a place in their ranks for the voices of Chaguanas and those of the Hindu faith—in direct opposition to a long-propagated myth that the PNM (People’s National Movement), in and out of Government, is not that place.

I prefer to think that we are better as a collective than those who only see life through the polarising lenses of race, religion and where you live in relation to the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. I prefer to believe that the decision to ask Senator Sookhai to serve was based on merit, and his deci­­­sion to accept was based on merit as well.

Unfortunately, there are already voices that are seeking to denigrate the young senator. To define his deci­sion as “selling out”, based on what I can only assume are his race or the fact that he represented a business chamber in what we all know is not a PNM stronghold.

Even some of those who seek to congratulate the Prime Minister do so with backhanded compliments; speaking about him being politically astute in the appointment...as if Senator Sookhai can only be defined by his religion and his race.

These are the voices that scare the best and brightest away from national service, making the thought of giving their time and energy totally unappealing because of the level of vitriol that political bloggers (we know them all by name, even the fake profiles) spew on social media.

Senator Sookhai is a fresh face in the politics, but one that brings a sense of familiarity because of his work in his previous capacity. His will be a voice of reason, of measured tones, based in fact or researched opinion because that is what his voice has always been.

I look forward to hearing his contributions in the Senate and the perspective he brings as a young entrepreneur who has already shone in positions of business leadership. I also want to congratulate the Prime Minister and the Government for seeking out bright young minds and convincing them to take the hard and thankless road of service to the nation.

Daniel P William

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sookhai’s challenge

Sookhai’s challenge

The recruitment of businessman Richie Sookhai to the Senate by the People’s National Movement has been generally welcomed as the addition of a new voice with the potential to broaden the perspectives coming from the Senate. Senator Sookhai himself has embraced the opportunity whole-heartedly to the point of signalling his willingness to enter the political arena “if asked to serve”.

Guyana’s oil boom budget

Guyana’s oil boom budget

Monday was budget day in Guyana. Also known as party time. Finance minister Ashni Singh plans to spend 41 per cent more than he did in 2022.

He can afford to. He has a one billion US dollar transfer from Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund to play with. Tax revenues are up. On top of that, he’s planning a budget deficit equivalent to 11.5 per cent of Guyana’s soaring economic output. And at the start of the year, he announced US$364 million Chinese borrowing to pay for a new bridge over the Demerara river and an East Coast highway.

Sookhai’s appointment goes beyond race, religion

Former president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Richie Sookhai was officially sworn in as a Government senator on Wednesday.

There are those who will say the decision to invite Mr Sookhai to serve in the Upper House must be interpreted as a major political statement by the Government that there is a place in their ranks for the voices of Chaguanas and those of the Hindu faith—in direct opposition to a long-propagated myth that the PNM (People’s National Movement), in and out of Government, is not that place.

Return of the alliances

Return of the alliances

Alliances are as old as civilisation. Older, actually: almost every hunter-gatherer band that anthropologists have studied, from the New Guinea highlanders to the Yanomamo in the Amazon, made alliances with other groups to try to protect themselves.

But they often also ended up fighting people they had no quarrel with.

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” is the usual logic that the alliances are built on, but people tend to overlook the fact that alliances also mean that “the enemy of my ally is my enemy too”.

PNM finally recognising worth, value of Hindus

I have often criticised the PNM (People’s National Movement) and Dr Keith Rowley for being anti-Hindu and anti-Indian, but that seems to be changing with the announcement that Richie Sookhai will serve in the Senate of Trinidad and Tobago.

Up to 1986, not a Hindu had served in the cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago, a clear indicator of the disdain and contempt that Dr Eric Williams felt for the Indo population.

Govt keeping its promises in 2023

Half of January has already passed, and not being distracted too much by the critics of the Government’s choice for a new president, I have chosen to focus on the promises made and being kept.

Very early into 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, led by Minister Stuart Young, opened 16 bids for onshore and near-shore blocks. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is committed to encouraging exploration for future reserves both onshore and offshore Trinidad and Tobago, according to the minister.