Sookhai’s appointment goes beyond race, religion

Former president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Richie Sookhai was officially sworn in as a Government senator on Wednesday.
There are those who will say the decision to invite Mr Sookhai to serve in the Upper House must be interpreted as a major political statement by the Government that there is a place in their ranks for the voices of Chaguanas and those of the Hindu faith—in direct opposition to a long-propagated myth that the PNM (People’s National Movement), in and out of Government, is not that place.
I prefer to think that we are better as a collective than those who only see life through the polarising lenses of race, religion and where you live in relation to the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. I prefer to believe that the decision to ask Senator Sookhai to serve was based on merit, and his decision to accept was based on merit as well.
Unfortunately, there are already voices that are seeking to denigrate the young senator. To define his decision as “selling out”, based on what I can only assume are his race or the fact that he represented a business chamber in what we all know is not a PNM stronghold.
Even some of those who seek to congratulate the Prime Minister do so with backhanded compliments; speaking about him being politically astute in the appointment...as if Senator Sookhai can only be defined by his religion and his race.
These are the voices that scare the best and brightest away from national service, making the thought of giving their time and energy totally unappealing because of the level of vitriol that political bloggers (we know them all by name, even the fake profiles) spew on social media.
Senator Sookhai is a fresh face in the politics, but one that brings a sense of familiarity because of his work in his previous capacity. His will be a voice of reason, of measured tones, based in fact or researched opinion because that is what his voice has always been.
I look forward to hearing his contributions in the Senate and the perspective he brings as a young entrepreneur who has already shone in positions of business leadership. I also want to congratulate the Prime Minister and the Government for seeking out bright young minds and convincing them to take the hard and thankless road of service to the nation.
Daniel P William
Diego Martin