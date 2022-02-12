I took a drive through Port of Spain on Tuesday, hungry to see my cityscape after being indoors for so long.
There I was, excited for our nation’s children returning to school, some for the very first time entering the gates, the halls, the classrooms of higher education. Were they anxious or optimistic?
I tried my best to put to the back of my mind the image this weekend of beautiful little Krystal Laloon, crushed and killed in a freak accident when an unstable gate fell on her and her cousin in her grandmother’s yard.
By then, I was driving up past St Mary’s College towards St Joseph’s Convent when it all came crashing down yet again—the image shoved in my face.
I pulled over in horror and looked, really looked, at the sight of this padlocked gate in Lord Harris Square. I next noted the overflowing bin and the garbage strewn inside, the general decay and shameful neglect wherever my eyes paused.
I guess I took my blinkers off there and then.
I wondered what sights greeted the many children across the nation on Tuesday.
Kathryn Stollmeyer Wight