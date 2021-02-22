It is no secret that Joel Balcon, even though he faced 70 charges, including rape and kidnapping. was free as a bird to pursue his criminal ways. The relevant question is, how come?
Who facilitated his perpetually being “out on bail”? Thanks to the brave young woman who recounted her rape ordeal at the hands of Balcon, the picture becomes a little clearer. Balcon was systematically “protected” by some person or persons higher up within “the system”.
It is also no secret that Balcon “was beaten and died while in the custody of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT)”. Is there a connection? According to an Express editorial, “his killing may have closed off a possible avenue for infiltrating any such network”. I submit that’s exactly why he was killed. Dead men don’t talk. And, apparently, there are some (many?) who would prefer that he didn’t talk. Those involved couldn’t afford the risk of Balcon “singing” and exposing these bastions of society. So, yes, Express, I agree, the SORT has some “sharp questions” to answer, like who gave the order to eliminate Balcon.