Sour grapes from rejected UNC MPs?

Constructive criticism is always welcome in any organisation which has real leadership. Good leaders should welcome such critiques, learn from them and move forward in a positive manner. Weak leaders welcome comments that are favourable to them, to the detriment of the organisation.
Regardless of the number of electoral defeats over the past seven or more years, the mass membership of the United National Congress (UNC) has chosen the existing executive, rightly or wrongly, to represent them. Unfortunately, there are those who were rejected as potential members of Parliament (MPs), despite being so in previous elections, and are salivating for political leadership of this official Opposition party.
Lamentably, outsiders, whether life members or not, vying for leadership positions within the UNC must appeal to the membership directly rather than via social or print media. Failure in many elections would naturally suggest new leadership, but where are the emerging leaders?
Incumbency has greater weight than newcomers, unless the majority of the membership becomes very fed up with the current party leadership. How many of the “wannabes” have had face-to-face or direct communication with the membership to articulate and gain buy-in for one’s electability proposal?
Regrettably, the “crabs in a barrel” syndrome, where many are jostling to become the next leader, has resulted in much in-fighting and divisiveness. It seems inevitable that the new and young MPs will support the current Opposition Leader as political leader, they being, to all intents and purposes, beholden to her for their selection.
Sadly, there exists seasoned experience and expertise outside the ambit of the current party leadership, but seemingly myopic or short-sighted views by the general membership have not demanded transformational leadership to enable change and growth in the party.
An effective leader must do the right thing for Trinidad and Tobago. Likeableness, temperament, complexion or personality must not be confused with leadership, which is based on ideas that can promote the well-being of not only the team but the country as a whole.
An impressive Opposition must be effective in ensuring that checks and balances are not discarded to the detriment of Trinbago but are instead strengthened for the betterment of its citizens. It must not oppose for opposition’s sake but be useful. Rather than having “internecine warfare” among different groups within the Opposition, as seemingly exists, it is imperative that good sense prevail to uplift Trinbago and not allow unfettered power of the Government.
Instead of continually decrying the current leadership of the UNC, why cannot the naysayers form their own party? How many of them have contested leadership positions and failed miserably? The aggrieved, having formed their own party, should refocus their energies into making it a viable opposition by offering realisable solutions that will lead to good statesmanship and sound leadership, and not decry the UNC leadership because of electoral loss. Trinidad and Tobago demands it!
If there are so many issues with the current UNC, why try to force-fit complainers or so-called experts into it? Is it because they already know that they have no real substance that will motivate the membership to appeal to their views?
Surely, both former MPs and other entities who have issues with the UNC will better serve T&T by forming their own party, getting buy-in from not only the UNC membership but also from others who agree with their vision, and cause movement away from the current opposition UNC to their party.
The welfare of the country, through a robust Opposition, is valueless for those in Opposition power positions unless, as the naysayers believe, there is a real Opposition party. Is this not a very strong reason to leave the current UNC to its own devices and form a true Opposition party?
Will the naysayers have the required fortitude to form their own party and stop decrying the current leadership of the UNC? Or are they afraid of rejection and hiding behind seemingly weak leadership of the UNC?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima