Sour grapes in UNC internal elections?

So, the last Matrix movie in the Matrix franchise was tata. I think the Wachowski team decided to go deeper and even they got confused in the midst of their swirling depths.

However, one cannot discount the greatness of the first Matrix movie. What I especially liked was the concept of recognising your power in a situation where you think you are powerless. In fact, it is your perception that makes you powerless and in reality, you hold all the power. It is just a mindset and perception change, and it is just for you to recognise that power and use it.