Sour grapes in UNC internal elections?

“Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfils the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things”, stated the late great Sir Winston Churchill. With the United National Congress (UNC) internal elections carded for June 26, critics are salivating primarily for political leadership of the party.
Outsiders vying for leadership positions within the UNC must appeal to the membership directly rather than via social media. Failure in many elections would naturally suggest new leadership but where are the emerging leaders? Incumbency has greater weight than newcomers unless the majority of the membership becomes very fed-up with the current party leadership. Access to membership lists is valueless in the absence of direct communication to articulate and gain buy-in for one’s electability proposal.
Regrettably, the “crabs in a barrel“ syndrome where many are jostling to become the next leader has resulted in much in-fighting and divisiveness. It seems inevitable that the new and young MPs will support the current Opposition Leader as political leader, they being, to all intents and purposes, beholden to her for their selection. Sadly, there exists seasoned expertise outside the ambit of the current party leadership but seemingly myopic or short-sighted views by the general membership have not demanded transformational leadership to enable change and growth in the party.
Instead of continually decrying the current Leadership, why cannot the naysayers form their own party and refocus their energies into making it a viable opposition by offering realisable solutions that will lead to good statesmanship and sound leadership? Why try to force-fit complainers into it? Is it because they already know that they have no real substance that will motivate the membership to appeal to their views? How many of them have contested leadership positions and failed miserably?
Surely former MPs and other entities that have issues with the UNC will better serve T&T by forming their own party, getting buy-in from the UNC membership and also from others who agree with their vision and cause movement away from the current UNC to their party. The welfare of the country, through robust opposition is valueless for those in opposition power positions unless, as the naysayers believe, there is a real opposition party. Is this not a very strong reason to leave the current UNC to its own devices and form a true opposition party? Will the naysayers have the required fortitude to form their own party and stop decrying the current leadership of the UNC?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima