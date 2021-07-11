Source of our gas pains

It is interesting to read the public and vitriolic debate now raging between ex-minister Kevin Ramnarine and current Energy Minister Stuart Young about who should be blamed (more) for the current problem faced with the money-losing terms of the National Gas Company (NGC) contract with Mitsubishi’s Caribbean Gas Chemicals Ltd.
The complaint appears to be that under present international prices for gas and Methanol NGC is losing money.
Nobody is daring to challenge the fact that this newest plant was permitted in the first place, but I suppose that too may become a source of blame-sharing in the future.
The only difficulty is that both parties are guilty of entertaining proposals from Mitsubishi way back prior to 2016 when I was trying desperately to raise public awareness about the impossibility of any new gas-consuming plants in T&T. The writing was clearly on the wall that we were in serious decline in 2017, having enjoyed a production rate ‘plateau’ between 2007 and 2015. There simply were not enough easily discoverable large gas reservoirs left to drill.
Sure the explorationists will say there are great big gas reservoirs out there that we must find, evaluate and develop. Unfortunately these are all in very deep water or stranded because of the political chaos in Venezuela. Also, even if they are there and we can drill them, who is to say they will be profitable with any predictable pricing forecast, and at what rate can these hypothetical reservoirs be brought into production?
We seem to have governments (both PNM and UNC) who believe the fairy story that new ‘projects’ bring more gas. There is little evidence that they distinguish between upstream and downstream projects, which is the first fundamental step. There is little evidence that the ‘powers-that-be’ have even the most basic economic model that allows various investment scenarios to be tested against various ranges in gas prices, investment costs, and tax regimes before a new ‘project’ (hooray–more political boasting by whoever is in power) is approved.
Then we have NGC who fancy themselves as a super gas trader. They know all about future gas prices, future gas discoveries, have a super economic model, a super business model, and can parade themselves as international gas experts and claim they are selling their expertise internationally.
State-owned companies should never place themselves in risky business however grand the potential profits appear to be. The potential losses are also horrendous so this type of business should be left to the large internationals who can best absorb losses, lawsuits, fines and penalties. NGC is a state monopoly. It owns a vast empire of pipelines, gas treating facilities, compressors etc that the producers must use. They are not allowed to own such facilities directly. So it is quite easy to see that they have the risk-free option of simply charging a tariff for transporting the gas to market and leave the bargaining and risk to the big boys at each end. By all means incorporate some feature for gas price variation into the tariff formula, and some regulatory control so viable down-streamers are not squeezed out by powerful upstream forces, but keep out of the risk business.
Similarly the State, either though NGC or otherwise. can participate in new exploration/development leases, but this should always be on a zero-risk basis where the other partners ‘carry’ the State’s share of costs until payout is achieved, maybe even beyond.
Allowing Mitsubishi and their cosmetic local partners to build that plant was an easily avoidable mistake and also led to massive tax losses through the trading of a new investment with its massive depreciation write offs for highly taxed completely written off plants that are now idle for lack of gas.
Reg Potter
Glencoe